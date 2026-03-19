A CRIMINAL gang shipped hundreds of tonnes of hazardous waste, including old fridges and engines, from the Canary Islands to African countries, Spanish have authorities.

The joint operation led to 32 people being investigated and the dismantling of the network.

The group transported up to 650 tonnes of dangerous waste by sea from the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, using shipping containers to export materials that had not been properly decontaminated.

The operation was carried out by the Guardia Civil and the Customs Surveillance Service, who uncovered a large-scale illegal export scheme posing risks to both human health and the environment.

Investigators found the organisation used fake invoices and front businesses to make it appear the waste had been treated safely.

READ MORE: Serbian kidnap-and-torture bid foiled as Canadian crypto-millionaire is pepper-sprayed and bundled into van while leaving trendy Madrid restaurant

This allowed the gang to bypass inspections and send prohibited materials abroad under the guise of legitimate second-hand goods.

Among the waste were electrical components such as motors and compressors taken from discarded refrigeration units without removing harmful gases.

These gases can be released into the atmosphere, contributing to environmental damage and potential health hazards.

Authorities also identified shipments of car parts, 38 tonnes of fire extinguishers, and numerous vehicles exported with falsified documents.

In total, the waste transported included both hazardous and non-hazardous materials with an estimated value of €800,000.

READ MORE: Benidorm tattoo parlour in resort’s ‘English Zone’ raided for selling cocaine

The criminal network was led by five individuals who split responsibilities between logistics, documentation and the physical shipment of goods.

Two suspects handled administrative and export processes, while three others coordinated the collection and dispatch of the waste.

Several companies were used to issue invoices in third-party names, in some cases without those individuals being aware.

The investigation began after officials detected a steady flow of suspicious container shipments between the Canary Islands and various African destinations.

READ MORE: Spanish man, 27, causes havoc on flight to Poland as he attacks crew and opens plane door while it was still taxiing

Spain criminalised illegal waste transport in 2015, with penalties including prison sentences and fines.

Authorities warn that illegal dumping abroad remains a growing international concern due to the environmental damage caused and the difficulty of regulating cross-border waste movements.



Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.