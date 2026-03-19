2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in San Miguel de Salinas with pool – € 249,900

New residential of semi-detached houses, bungalow type with 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in ground floors with terrace or upper floors with private solarium. Completely enclosed residential complex with communal swimming pools for adults and children, green areas, children's play area. It is located in San Miguel de Salinas, a typical Valencian village with restaurants, bars, leisure and health centre, close to golf courses and shopping centres. Building specifications: Fully fitted kitchen with filter unit and induction hob. Reinforced access door with panoramic peephole Porcelain… See full property details

Bungalow

San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 249,900

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