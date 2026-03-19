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MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of a American university student who vanished during a night out in Barcelona.

James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, a University of Alabama student on a spring break holiday, has not been seen since leaving a beachfront nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 17.

He was last spotted at around 3am departing the Shoko venue in the Port Olimpic area, but he never returned to his rented Airbnb accommodation.

READ MORE: Family worried sick over missing American who vanished on night out to Barcelona nightclub

A picture of James ‘Jimmy’ Gracey, 20, taken on the night of his disappearance – with distinctive gold chain. Family handout

Fears are beginning to mount that a gold chain with a rhinestone cross which the 20-year-old was wearing at the time of his disappearance could have marked him as a target for the thieves that are notoriously known to plague the port area.

The case has since taken a sinister turn following conflicting reports regarding the whereabouts of Gracey’s mobile phone.

According to a representative for his family, the device is currently in the possession of the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force.

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It has been alleged that the police recovered the phone while arresting an individual for an unrelated reason, though authorities are have yet to publicly confirm this detail.

Police are believed to be forensically examining the device, which could hold vital clues to Gracey’s movements after he became separated from his friends.

Search efforts have now drastically intensified across the Catalan capital.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are painstakingly reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area in a desperate bid to reconstruct his final known steps.

The operation has escalated significantly, with search teams deploying helicopters and specialised maritime units to scour the coastline in case the young man entered the water.

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Shoko, a popular night venue where Gracey was last seen at 3am on March 17, is located in the middle of a string of beachfront bars and discotheques right next to Port Olympic

Meanwhile, his distressed friends are on the ground handing out missing person flyers to the public and combing the nearby beaches.

Relatives have stressed that it is completely out of character for the ‘responsible’ and family-oriented student to disappear without making contact.

He is described as being 6ft 1in tall (185cm) and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark trousers believed to be joggers, and the distinctive gold chain featuring a rhinestone cross.

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Fears are growing for his wellbeing after being missing for a third day

Cavin McLay, president of the University of Alabama chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity, described the missing student as a ‘beloved brother and a man of upstanding character’.

He revealed that the Gracey acts as a mentor and chaplain for his peers, adding: “He’s the guy that goes out of his way to be there when someone needs it.”

The fraternity is currently working alongside the US Embassy in Barcelona and local authorities, including the Mossos d’Esquadra, to coordinate support.

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Gracey is a student at Alabama State University and has been called a ‘beloved brother and a man of upstanding character’.

McLay thanked the public for raising awareness of the disappearance, stating that the group is ‘remaining hopeful that we find him safe’.

Anyone with even the smallest piece of information regarding his whereabouts is urged to come forward immediately to help bring him home safely.

People in Spain with immediate information should dial the direct Mossos d’Esquadra line at 088, or the general emergency number 112. International callers can reach the Mossos switchboard at +34 932 903 327.

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Alternatively they can contact the charitable organisation SOS Desaparecidos (Missing) on +34 868286726 or info@sosdesaparecidos.es.

The US State Department: The Overseas Citizens Services office can be reached from the US and Canada at 1-888-407-4747 for reporting information regarding a missing US citizen abroad.

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