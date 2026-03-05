BARCELONA introduced tougher civic rules in mid-February aimed at cracking down on anti-social behaviour in the city’s streets, and the first results are already in.

Municipal police issued 982 fines during the first week of the new ordinance, according to figures released by Barcelona City Council.

The updated law, which came into force on February 15, targets behaviour ranging from public drinking and illegal street vending to urinating in public and damaging the urban environment.

Public drinking accounted for the largest share of the fines, making up 36% of all citations issued during the first week.

Unauthorised street vending followed with 31% of the penalties.

Public urination represented another 20% of the offences recorded by the Guardia Urbana.

Smaller numbers of fines were issued for visual degradation of the city, such as graffiti or vandalism, as well as the improper use of public space.

City officials say the changes are designed to tackle disruptive behaviour that has long been a source of complaints in busy neighbourhoods and tourist areas.

To enforce the rules, the municipal police launched a major operation combining uniformed patrols with plainclothes officers in areas with the highest number of incidents.

The ordinance is the first major overhaul of Barcelona’s civic rules since 2006.

The rules apply to both residents and tourists.

Police can now immediately notify and collect fines from non-residents in an attempt to stop visitors leaving Spain without paying penalties.

City officials say the ultimate goal of the ordinance is to ensure residents and visitors can enjoy “a safe, respectful and orderly public space.”

