BARCELONA will begin issuing heavier fines under a revamped civic law targeting anti-social behaviour.

Barcelona City Council’s updated Civic Ordinance since 2006, introducing new penalties and higher fines for behaviour in public spaces across the city.

The revised rules affect residents and tourists alike and aim to tackle what the council describes as the most disruptive conduct harming daily life and coexistence.

One of the most talked-about changes concerns dog owners.

Anyone who fails to dilute their pet’s urine with water in the street faces fines of up to €300.

The ordinance states that urine from domestic animals must be diluted with water only, without soap, bleach or vinegar, to protect street furniture and keep public areas clean.

Assistance dogs are exempt from this rule.

Failing to immediately pick up animal poop, dispose of it correctly, or clean the affected area is classed as a serious offence.

Public drinking remains one of the most heavily penalised behaviours.

Fines range from €100 to €600, but can rise to €1,500 if alcohol is consumed in the presence of minors or in areas subject to nighttime restrictions.

Organised pub crawls, often marketed to tourists, are now partially banned in acoustically sensitive areas as part of efforts to reduce noise pollution.

Penalties for breaching this rule can reach up to €3,000.

Urinating in the street carries fines of up to €750, particularly in narrow streets, nightlife districts and areas where public toilets are available.

Graffiti and markings in unauthorised spaces remain prohibited.

Offenders must not only pay a fine but also cover the cost of cleaning and repairing any damage caused.

The ordinance also bans displaying items of a sexual nature in public spaces.

Walking shirtless or with the torso covered only by tied-up clothing is prohibited outside beach areas or sporting activities, with fines of up to €300.

Shirtless tourists face a fine

Acts that offend the dignity of others, including insults, exhibitionism or public masturbation, can lead to penalties of up to €600.

To ensure the rules are enforced more effectively, the Guardia Urbana will now immediately notify and collect fines from non-residents for serious and very serious offences.

The change is designed to prevent tourists from avoiding payment, a problem that previously limited enforcement.

Barcelona City Council estimates that just over half of fines issued under the ordinance are currently collected.

Over the past month, the council has run a public information campaign, deploying officers in streets and squares to explain the changes before they take effect.

