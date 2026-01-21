ELECTRIC scooters are zipping through Spain’s streets, but starting this month, riding without insurance could cost you €1,000.

From Almeria to Madrid, Malaga to Alicante, new rules are rolling out to make sure riders are covered.

The Spanish Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) is cracking down on Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs), including electric scooters and e-bikes, with a new mandatory insurance law.

If your PMV meets certain weight and speed requirements, you’ll need to get it insured. But here’s what you need to know before hitting the road.

Spanish law, Ley 5/2025, defines a “light personal vehicle” (VLP) as any electric scooter or e-bike that meets the criteria of being operated by an electric motor, weighing over 25kg, and capable speeds of at least 14km/h.

If your scooter falls into this category, you’ll need third-party insurance, just like a car or motorcycle.

The good news? Insurance costs are low, typically between 30€ and 50€ per year. The bad news? The consequences of not being insured are steep.

If you’re caught without coverage, you could face fines ranging from €200 to €1,000—and your PMV could be impounded.

Originally set to take effect nationwide on January 2, 2026, the law’s enforcement seems to be rolling out in phases.

Some regions, like Almeria, are starting next week on January 26. In cities like Madrid and Barcelona, local police are already issuing fines for violations like riding without insurance or not wearing a helmet.

In the Malaga province, cities like Marbella have been enforcing stricter PMV rules since 2023, including mandatory helmets, a 20km/h speed limit and proof of insurance.

Valencia began the insurance checks from January 19, with riders also being required to carry a technical certificate from the manufacturer, the display of an identification tag, and insurance with coverage up to €6.45 million for personal injury.

The Alicante City Council has confirmed PMV riders must be insured by January 26, alongside equipment rules including rear lights, a bell, a rear reflector and mandatory helmet use.

If your PMV qualifies for insurance, here’s what you need to do:

Register your scooter with the DGT

Get third-party liability insurance

Carry proof of insurance for inspections

Spain’s new law aligns with the EU Directive 2021/2118, which aims to improve road safety and ensure fair compensation for accident victims.

With PMVs becoming more integral to urban commuting, it’s crucial to follow these new rules to avoid fines and accidents.

Don’t get caught off guard—make sure you’re insured and legally compliant before riding.

