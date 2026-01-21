Emergency service to connect Madrid and Andalucia after Cordoba train disaster shuts down high-speed line

SPAIN’S national train operator has launched a back-up transport service between Madrid and Andalucia after a train crash cut off the high-speed line on Sunday.

Renfe announced on Tuesday it would provide a bus service connecting Cordoba and Villanueva de Cordoba after train tracks between the locations were damaged by the fatal collision.

The disaster struck around 7.45pm, when a train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and collided with an oncoming service – killing at least 42 people and injuring more than 150.

Until the high-speed service between Madrid and Malaga is restored, passengers along the route will need to disembark at Cordoba or Villanueva, take the replacement bus past the damaged section, and then continue their journey by train.

Journeys will take longer than usual, Renfe has said – advising passengers to only embark on the trip if strictly necessary.

Tickets will cost €40 and only be available in economy class – but the company has also offered full refunds to all ticket holders who no longer wish to travel between Madrid and Andalucia.

Renfe’s alternative plan combines train and bus travel in a single ticket and remains in place while the high?speed corridor is suspended.

Under the plan, services from Madrid?Puerta de Atocha to Sevilla and Malaga run at specific morning and afternoon times, with corresponding departures back toward Madrid from both cities.

Renfe has also reinforced conventional rail services toward Sevilla, Cadiz, Granada and Almeria and boosted Media Distancia capacity on key regional corridors to help maintain connectivity during the disruption.

Additional bus links have been set up for routes such as Algeciras–Malaga and Ronda–Antequera to further support travel while the line is closed.

