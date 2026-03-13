THE US Embassy in Madrid has urged American citizens to steer clear of upcoming demonstrations in Spain over conflicts in the Middle East.

They warned that ‘demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate quickly’.

American citizens are advised to avoid demonstrations and crowds, monitor local news and remain vigilant to ‘possible threats’.

?Demonstration alert: The U.S. Embassy in Madrid and Consulate General in Barcelona are aware of planned demonstrations related to recent events that may occur throughout Spain on March 14, 2026. Additional spontaneous demonstrations may occur in the coming days. Even… pic.twitter.com/ecr0y4EOCS — U.S. Embassy Madrid ???? (@USembassyMadrid) March 13, 2026

READ MORE: ‘They’ve been very bad’: Trump doubles down on threat to cut off all trade with Spain as Iran war row escalates

About 150 protests are scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 March against the war in Iran.

The group Stop the War has planned the demonstrations which will take place under the slogan ‘We must stop the war in the Middle East. Do not forget Gaza.’

The nationwide protests are due to start at 12pm in Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Sevilla and Valencia.

Protests are also planned in the Canary and Balearic Islands.

Ahead of the protests Stop to War published a manifesto which states: “We categorically reject the attacks carried out by the US and Israel against Iran, which constitute a violation of international law and legality.”

READ MORE: Nearly 70% of Italians back Spain stance and think Meloni should block US from using bases in Italy to attack Iran

The text strongly condemns the ‘criminal regime of the ayatollahs and the killing of thousands of people in recent months’ but warns that ‘it is the Iranian people who must decide their future.’

Popular cultural figures including film director Pedro Almodovar have previously supported Stop the War’s calls for protests over Israel’s military action in Israel.

As the nation prepares for a weekend of protests, the US is advising its citizens to keep their distance.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.