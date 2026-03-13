FANCY a fabulous gourmet weekend in Granada with a fabulous Britpop soundtrack?

Put your name in the ring to win three pairs of tickets for Degusta Fest, in May.

Featuring leading chefs alongside festival giants Primal Scream and the Charlatans, this will be an amazing weekend of fun.

Over two days you can also see Ash and Redd Kross, as well as some of Spain’s top acts including Lori Meyers, Carlos Ares and Hinds.

Combining gourmet cuisine and live music, you will find celebrated Michelin starred Galician Pepe Solla leading the men in white.

Alongside him local stars Ismael Abderrahaman (Albidaya), Juan P. Ortiz (Trescero) and Cristian Puebla (Garden Plaza) will be cooking up a storm.

And there will be many others each presenting two special creations in tapas format.

Meanwhile DJs will do their bit throughout the day, ensuring the music never stops and the festive atmosphere remains alive until the very end.

The result is a vibrant festival with a relaxed format, where creative cuisine and authentic flavours coexist with the best live music.

To win tickets to the event on May 15 and 16 sign up to our website and wait for the easy question to win.

And if you don’t want to take your chances, tickets are now on sale through www.degustafestival.es, as well as platforms like Ticketmaster and FNAC, and by phone (932 514 228).

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