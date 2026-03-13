Mystery as Emir of Dubai’s luxury 747 makes unexpected landing at Palma airport

MALLORCA welcomed an unexpected guest today as the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the UAE saw one of his private Boeing 747s make an unexpected stop today at Palma Airport.

The 747-400F, which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, acquired in 2010, is mainly used to transport the Emir’s elite racehorses.

It was reportedly heading to Miami, with Palma believed to be a refuelling stop.

The plane remained on the tarmac for around three hours before departing.

No official explanation was provided, sparking speculation about the purpose of the landing.

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Sheikh Mohammed is well known in international horse racing.

His Godolphin stables, including operations in Newmarket, house some of the most valuable thoroughbreds in the world.

Observers suggest the stop may have been linked to moving horses amid rising tensions in the UAE following drone and missile attacks.

The aircraft, painted white and blue with no visible markings, highlights the Emir’s discreet transport style.

Earlier this year, Dubai Holding Group, controlled by Sheikh Mohammed, acquired the luxury Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, reinforcing his European investments.



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