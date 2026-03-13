THE Olive Press is offering one of our lucky readers the chance to lie back, stretch out and then fill up with some of the finest food on the Costa del Sol.

Easily one of the best ways to celebrate the long-awaited return of the sunshine is to win a Bali Bed for two and lunch at one of Marbella’s finest beach restaurants, Bono Beach.

Reopening this weekend after a long winter siesta, the charming spot, in El Rosario, is charm personified.

Sitting beside the sand dunes on amazing Playa Arenal beach, this is one of the most privileged spots imaginable.

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Known for its relaxed beachfront atmosphere, vibrant entertainment and loyal international following, Bono Beach begins the new season with a refreshed menu, a full entertainment programme and the return of some much-loved classics.

The kitchen launches the season with a new menu blending Mediterranean beach cuisine with Asian influences, while keeping several Bono favourites firmly on the list.

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Guests will still find iconic dishes such as the Nasi Goreng and the Poke Bowl, alongside new additions across the raw bar, grill and starters.

Highlights include Seared Akami Tuna with Asian greens, Wagyu Picanha Steak, Creamy Tiger King Prawns with Champagne tagliatelle and Whole Seabream, as well as sharing plates and beachside favourites designed for long lunches by the sea.

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Entertainment Returns to the Beach

Music and live entertainment remain at the heart of the Bono Beach experience. Lil J returns to curate and host the entertainment programme while also performing throughout the season.

From April onwards, the beach club will feature daily DJs and live singers, including returning favourites Andrés Martínez, Elaine, Julio and Rose, alongside new additions to the line-up this year Diva Fever and Austin.

From mid-June, the weekly entertainment programme expands with traditional flamenco every Monday evening and Beautiful Jazz by Candlelight every Thursday, creating atmospheric nights by the sea.

Signature Events for the Season

The calendar begins quickly with several of Bono Beach’s most anticipated annual events.

One of Marbella’s biggest spring celebrations returns with the Dutch King’s Day festivities, featuring a pre-party on 26th April followed by the main celebration on 27th April.

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The beach club will also host its Season Opening White Party on 12th May, an elegant day-to-night celebration marking the official start of summer at Bono Beach.

Catch the Sun Returns

From May 22, the popular “Catch the Sun” sessions return to the beach lounge area. Guests can enjoy sunset drinks, DJs and a special tapas menu served in the relaxed beach setting.

Beach Life from Day One

From reopening day on March 14, guests will once again be able to enjoy the beach with Bali beds and single hamacas available, creating the perfect setting for long seaside days ahead of the summer season.

With a new menu, returning favourites and a packed entertainment schedule, Bono Beach is ready to welcome Marbella back to the sand.

To enter the competition to win the bed and lunch simply click on this link and fill in the details.



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