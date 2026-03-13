SPRING has sprung (sort of) and it’s sent us kind of kooky! So off our rockers that we’re prepared to give away a year’s subscription for just €39.99.

But even as the birds chirp and the trees blossom, we don’t expect this pollen-induced insanity to last long. Rain is forecast for the weekend and we imagine it will wash us back to our senses by Monday.

So best act fast to grab this deal while you can.

With this offer, you’ll get full and unfettered access to all our content across the website, digital copy of the newspaper, newsletters and more.

This includes our leading coverage on Spain’s late winter storm train and the chaos it caused for Andalucia, including the evacuations of Grazalema, villages around Ronda, and the perils of the Montejaque dam.

Keep up with the developments that matter to you with an OP subscription, including our reporting on the ominous developments in the Middle East, and how they are driving petrol price rises and inflation fears in Spain.

Not only that – our investigations into the rogue’s gallery of crooks and con artists targeting expats in Spain is about the only thing that holds them to account.

Not to mention our expanding video content, as our team of journalists take to the camera to talk you through the key events and stories happening in Spain today.

From severe weather warnings like Storm Regina and Saharan blood rain covering the country in mud, to major crime news like the John George murder suspect being shot dead on a Costa Blanca street, we keep you informed.

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