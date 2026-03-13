A STRETCH of coastline from Gibraltar to Malaga could one day transform into a powerful Mediterranean ‘super city’, experts have claimed.

The ambitious vision, put forward by El Confidencial journalist Fernando Caballero Mendizabal, would see towns and cities across the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar working together as a single economic region, combining tourism, technology, finance and global trade.

Supporters argue the area is uniquely positioned beside the Strait of Gibraltar, a narrow waterway linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean and one of the busiest maritime chokepoints on the planet.

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Every year tens of thousands of ships pass through the strait, making it a critical gateway for global trade between Europe, Africa and Asia.

Under the proposal, different cities would play specialised roles within a larger economic ecosystem.

Malaga would act as the region’s technological and financial hub, building on its growing reputation as one of southern Europe’s fastest-growing tech centres.

Luxury hotspot Marbella would continue to focus on high-end tourism, real estate and attracting wealthy international investors.

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Nearby Algeciras, home to one of Europe’s busiest ports, would remain the logistical heart of the region, handling shipping and freight moving through the strait.

Meanwhile Gibraltar could play a key role as a centre for maritime services, insurance, legal arbitration and international finance.

With the anticipated removal of the border fence between the Rock and Spain on April 10, trade, workers, and investment may flow across the region.

Some analysts also say closer links with northern Morocco, particularly the fast-growing port and industrial hub of Tangier, could strengthen the region’s position as a major gateway between Europe and Africa.

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Advocates argue that by improving cross-border cooperation, infrastructure and transport links, the area could become a globally significant economic powerhouse – similar to how Singapore grew around the Strait of Malacca.

The proposal comes as control and influence over major maritime chokepoints, from the Strait of Hormuz to the Suez Canal, is becoming increasingly important amid rising geopolitical tensions.

If realised, the vision could transform what has long been seen as Europe’s southern periphery into one of the continent’s most strategically important regions.

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