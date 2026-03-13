CHINESE fast-fashion giant has inaugurated its Barcelona office as part of its strategy to tap into the Spanish market.

The new city-centre Barcelona office will have eight employees and joins the e-commerce company’s Madrid hub – with ten employees.

Spain’s offices join a global network of 40 Shein offices worldwide.

The company operates almost entirely online, with limited physical stores, explaining the streamlined workforce.

Shein’s Head of Public Relations, Alessandra Oliva said opening the Barcelona office was a ‘very natural and simple choice’.

She added: “Catalunya is the autonomous community that contributes the most to the fashion industry; we want to be part of this very important ecosystem.”

Spain is one of the company’s three main markets in Europe and the fast-fashion juggernaut is aiming to get closer to Spanish consumers.

Shein is a global fast-fashion company which reportedly made $60 billion in revenue in 2025.

The brand has come under fire from the European Union in recent months with the European Commission actively investigating the company for selling illegal products, including childlike sex dolls.

EU countries, including Spain, have stepped up border controls on products from Shein and its main competitor, Temu.

In addition, the 27 EU states have agreed to impose a €3 tariff on packages from China valued under €150, which were previously exempt.

The aim of these measures is to limit the presence of Chinese fast-fashion companies in the EU.

Environmental groups, including Greenpeace, have also criticised the brand.

Tests by Greenpeace revealed that numerous Shein garments breached EU safety rules, containing chemicals that pose health hazards.

Shein is also the biggest polluter in fast fashion: the brand was responsible for 16.7 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2023 which has drawn criticism.

The company’s new headquarters in Barcelona and Madrid indicate that the company is looking to dominate the Spanish market and challenge the likes of Zara, Stradivarius and Bershka.

