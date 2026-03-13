A SECURITY video shows a fugitive slamming into a barrier after trying to leap it while fleeing a Guardia Civil station in Torrevieja.

The arrest began on the morning of March 5, when Guardia Civil officers were carrying out routine patrols in Torrevieja.

During the patrol they spotted a high-end Porsche Macan with UK licence plates carrying two men.

Officers noticed the car did not display the mandatory sticker identifying the vehicle’s country of origin, immediately raising suspicion.

The vehicle was stopped and officers carried out a more detailed inspection.

Checks revealed that the vehicle identification number (VIN) had been tampered with in several places and did not match the manufacturer’s standards.

Further database searches confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in the United Kingdom last year.

Officers from the Guardia Civil next to the recovered Porsche Macan.

The driver and passenger, both Lithuanian nationals aged 36 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and document forgery.

Officers also realised the passenger had initially presented a passport whose photograph did not appear to match his true identity.

Further checks revealed the man was wanted under a European Arrest Warrant linked to drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

But the situation quickly escalated when officers opened the door of the patrol vehicle.

The suspects were transported to the Torrevieja Civil Guard station for further investigation.

The passenger suddenly bolted from the car and sprinted towards the exit, attempting a desperate escape.

He tried to vault the station’s security barrier, smashing into it during the jump.

The impact broke the barrier and left him injured, allowing officers to quickly catch and restrain him.

Because of the failed escape, he now faces an additional charge of criminal damage.

Both suspects and the recovered luxury vehicle were handed over to the competent judicial authority, which ordered their release with precautionary measures while they await trial.

