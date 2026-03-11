Narco petrol runners are arrested while attempting to flee Estepona beach in a taxi

TWO men who tried to flee police in a taxi have been arrested on the Costa del Sol amid a major probe into a surge in narco activity along the coast.

The suspects were nabbed late on Wednesday last week after Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil officers swooped on a group of alleged drug traffickers on an Estepona beach.

The gang reportedly scattered in a frantic bid to escape, with two of them jumping into a taxi in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

The detainees are believed to have been acting as ‘petrol runners’ for traffickers operating in local waters, the Guardia Civil confirmed to the Olive Press.

The dramatic bust came as part of a wider crackdown on cartel-linked activity off the Estepona coastline, authorities said.

Officers also seized one of the vessels believed to have been used by the traffickers during the operation.

The swoop comes amid growing concern over the rising presence of narco-boats along the western Costa del Sol, with waters off the coast increasingly being used by traffickers seeking quieter stretches of coastline.

Police had reportedly been monitoring suspicious movements at sea before launching the operation that led to Wednesday night’s arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify other members of the group who managed to slip away when police closed in.

Authorities have not ruled out further arrests as the crackdown on narco networks along the Costa del Sol gathers pace.

