THE Policia Nacional have discovered a bunker holding a tonne of drugs and firearms after being shot at by suspects in woods near Marbella.

The agents found the first ‘drug hideout’ in Marbella and made four arrests in this recent operation, according to information obtained by Marbella Directo.

Describing the hideout as being ‘like a hidden cove’, Udyco (Unidad de Droga y Crimen Organizado) highlighted the significance of the underground spot where agents found 30 drug bundles containing 1,056kg of cocaine.

The bunker was hiding 30 bundles of drugs.

These drugs were uncovered after officers became aware of a drug shipment close to a residential area on the Costa del Sol.

Noticing a vehicle heading towards the beach, surveillance was increased and various exits from the Ricmar forest were controlled.

The vehicle continued to move through the area for an hour, reportedly with the aim of detecting potential police presence.

As it began to depart from the Las Chapas area of Marbella agents entered the Ricmar woods and found three people, two of whom were carrying submachine guns.

These armed individuals were wearing Guardia Civil vests and hitting the third person with the aim of stealing drugs, in an act known as a ‘rip-off’ by police.

Some of the confiscated goods found in Marbella’s Ricmar woods.

As officers chased down these men they were shot at by the suspects.

Then, following various inquiries in the area, all four of the individuals involved in the events were arrested. Of those arrested three are Moroccan and one is Spanish, they all have criminal records and are repeat offenders.

Now they are being brought before courts as alleged perpetrators of crimes of attempted homicide, illegal possession of weapons, crimes against public health, criminal group, robbery with use of vehicle and document forgery.

Not only were arrests made but also three high-end vehicles were seized alongside long guns considered war weapons.

Two of the vehicles had been stolen in France and Spain and among the guns was an AK-47, an AR15 assault rifle and an UZI submachine gun. Three handguns, police equipment, communication equipment and frequency jammers were also confiscated.

After taking these items agents discovered the bunker filled with drugs that was being monitored by a surveillance camera. It was then that they seized the bundles of cocaine.

