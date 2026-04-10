VIDEOS seized by Policia Nacional show employees being targeted after failing to meet strict daily sales targets, in scenes described by authorities as degrading and abusive.

The incidents came to light after the Policia Nacional dismantled a criminal network accused of exploiting foreign workers across the Comunidad de Madrid.

Seven people, four men and three women, have been arrested for allegedly running up to 15 call centres under conditions described as semi-slavery.

The centres operated in areas including Fuenlabrada and districts of the capital such as Salamanca, including a site on Calle Agustin Duran.

According to investigators, workers were ranked daily based on how many contracts they secured.

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Image Credit: Policia Nacional – Daily rankings determined who secured contracts, with the last place earning a pie in the face.

Those who failed to meet targets were subjected to public humiliation, with the lowest-ranked employee forced to take a pie to the face in front of co-workers.

Police say the system was designed to create extreme psychological pressure and reinforce fear among staff.

Most of the victims were undocumented immigrants, making them especially vulnerable to exploitation.

Employees reportedly worked without contracts, health insurance, holidays or rest periods, while earning below minimum wage.

They were also forced to follow rigid telephone scripts aimed at confusing customers and securing fraudulent sales.

Authorities believe the network frequently changed locations to avoid detection.

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Image Credit: Policia Nacional

A joint operation between the Policia Nacional and the Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social identified 15 linked sites.

The operation culminated on March 10 with coordinated raids across all locations.

The seven suspects have been brought before court accused of ongoing offences against workers’ rights.

The case has exposed a system where fear, pressure and humiliation were used as everyday management tools.

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