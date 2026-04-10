MARBELLA lifeguards carried out more than 200 ‘rescues’ during the Easter break, officials have said – in an unexpected trend that saw dozens of beachgoers ‘get into trouble’ at the Costa del Sol hotspot.

Council figures revealed that emergency teams were deployed a staggering 650 times between March 28 and April 5, with rescues alone making up around 35% of all incidents – roughly 227 interventions in just over a week.

While authorities have not defined exactly what qualified as a ‘rescue,’ they confirmed a series of notable and sometimes serious incidents along the coast.

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Among the most serious cases was a hospital transfer from El Faro Beach, alongside the search and recovery of four missing persons, according to council reports.

Elsewhere, calmer stretches still saw plenty of action, with incidents in hotspots like Puerto Banus and Nueva Andalucia involving burns, insect stings, and fainting episodes among holiday crowds.

At Pinillo Beach, lifeguards carried out a ‘moderate severity’ rescue, while elsewhere scores of holidaymakers had to be repeatedly warned to avoid danger at Cabopino, officials said.

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The chaos was not limited to swimmers. A further 46 interventions were linked to water sports violations – including kitesurfers and windsurfers entering restricted zones – while 41 warnings were issued to anglers fishing outside permitted hours.

On top of that, lifeguards dealt with coastal clean-up issues, swimmer monitoring operations, and even isolated cases of illegal camping along the shoreline.

In total, authorities issued 152 direct warnings to swimmers, plus 20 interventions under yellow flag conditions, supported by 35 boat-based surveillance patrols – underscoring just how stretched the coastal safety operation became during the holiday rush.

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