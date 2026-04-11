A SPANISH court has upheld a community ban on keeping pets within the building, even for people who own their apartment.

Expats moving to Spain with a pet are advised to be careful, making sure to check community rules before buying or renting.

A landlord might agree to a pet, but building regulations can still prohibit it.

The ruling comes from a case in Vigo, where a flat owner challenged a long-standing ban after he got a dog.

He argued that Spain’s Animal Welfare Law gave him the right to keep it.

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cc Unsplash by Sergej Karpow

The court adjudicated and eventually disagreed with his claim.

While the law protects animals, it does not give owners an automatic right to keep them in properties where bans have already been properly approved.

For expats, that distinction matters. Protecting animals is not the same as having a right to keep them in any apartment.

Judges noted that the ban had been unanimously agreed by residents more than a decade ago. It was formally included in the building’s bylaws and consistently applied to all neighbours, apart from guide dogs.

On that basis, the court ruled the restriction was valid and enforceable.

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The decision is a clear reminder that most flats in Spain are part of a comunidad de propietarios, where owners must follow rules set out in official bylaws.

These can cover everyday issues such as noise, use of communal areas and, in some cases, whether pets are allowed inside private homes.

Places like Madrid and Barcelona are generally relaxed about animals. However, a friendly attitude does not override written bylaws. These rules remain final if they are legally in place.

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