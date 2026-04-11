11 Apr, 2026
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11 Apr, 2026 @ 11:00
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cala Llenya with pool – € 2,680,000

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3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cala Llenya with pool - € 2

Villa near the beach with stylish design, pleasant outdoor areas and guest house. This elegant villa newly built with guest house is located in Cala Llenya, on the east coast of Ibiza, just a short walk from a wonderful sandy beach. It has been designed in a modern, minimalist style, with concrete floors, aluminium carpentry and many extras that make it an ideal home in both summer and winter. Thanks to the large windows on both sides of the ground floor, which can be fully slid open and hidden in the wall, this villa enjoys plenty of light and blends in with the outside as if it were a… See full property details

Villa

Cala Llenya, Ibiza

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 2,680,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Cala Llenya with pool - € 2,680,000

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