THE municipality of Arenillas has launched an initiative to attract new residents by offering free housing, employment and internet, in an attempt to to avoid vanishing off the map.

With the village having just 40 inhabitants, the objective of the campaign is to attract new residents, especially families with children, who are willing to settle there permanently.

The aim is to build a stable community that supports local life and the economy in the long term.

Seven fully renovated homes are ready to move into immediately, all provided at no cost and equipped with reliable internet.

This makes them suitable for both remote workers and those seeking a quieter life away from the city.

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The tiny village of Arenillas currently has just 40 inhabitants.

The initiative is being led by the Town Hall and the local Cultural Association, which has restored the properties in recent years.

Alongside free housing, there are job opportunities, including a permanent role for a bricklayer and the chance to run the village bar or community centre.

Local officials have made it clear that integration is essential. New arrivals are expected to take part in daily life and community activities.

For families, children can attend school in nearby Berlanga de Duero, around 20km away, with free transport provided.

Interest has been strong. In less than a week, more than 100 applications were received, quickly rising to thousands from across Spain and abroad.

Applicants must provide details about their family situation, reasons for moving and work experience.

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