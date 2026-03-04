THE mysterious phantom poet terrorising the Malaga town of Ronda has struck again, this time with the local mayor firmly in sights.

Calling himself the ‘Son of Cervantes’, the anonymous satirist has escalated his bizarre campaign of hanging 17th-century style poems on local monuments.

Following his previous attacks on the expat community, his latest target is the conservative mayor of the city, Mari Paz Fernandez.

The joker is protesting the city council’s recent crackdown and suppression of live music in local bars.

In a highly calculated move, he chose to hang his latest manifesto around the neck of the statue of Aniya la Gitana, a legendary Victorian-era flamenco singer.

Writing in a complex and archaic poetic rhythm, he begs the mayor to allow live gigs again, declaring: “Ronda isn’t Alcatraz!”

He goes on to say he is just an ordinary man seeking the fleeting pleasure of flamenco, pop and jazz, and even manages to playfully rhyme a line with Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

The bizarre campaign began earlier in the Carnaval season when he targeted the statue of Fray Diego Jose de Cadiz outside the Church of Nuestra Senora de La Paz.

His opening poem was a reactionary rant against modern women and the international community, demanding an end to tourism and finishing with the phrase: “Foreigners out!”

His stunt is a direct copy of the ancient ‘talking statues’ of Rome, where disgruntled citizens would secretly hang satirical poems to ridicule tyrannical popes.

Locals have noted his intricate use of language and tortuous rhyming schemes, suggesting the culprit is highly educated and locally born.

The self-styled modern outlaw claims he always wears gloves to ensure he leaves no fingerprints behind.

For now, his identity remains a closely guarded secret as the town waits to see which statue he will target next.

