SPAIN has formally withdrawn its ambassador from Israel and downgraded its Tel Aviv embassy, highlighting a deepening diplomatic rift.

Ambassador Ana Maria Salomon Perez was recalled to Madrid in September 2025 amid a diplomatic dispute over Spain’s decision to block aircraft and ships carrying weapons to Israel, a response to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Under diplomatic practice, being absent for more than six months typically leads to a permanent withdrawal.

Spain’s stance on Israel’s military actions in Iran is thought to be behind the decision.

Relations between Spain and Israel have been strained since April 2024 when Pedro Sanchez officially recognised the State of Palestine.

Following this recognition, Israel recalled its ambassador to Madrid, Rodica Radian-Gordon, in May 2024.

A successor was initially expected, but the chosen candidate later resigned to take up another diplomatic post, and the Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu did not appoint a replacement.

As a result, the ambassadorial position in Spain has remained vacant, with the embassy in Madrid currently led by Charge d’Affaires (a diplomat who serves in absence of an ambassador) Dana Erlich.

With the ambassador’s removal, Spain’s embassy in Israel will also be led by a charge d’affaires, a downgrade that reflects deepening tensions in relations.

The move is seen as part of a broader political rift over the Middle East conflicts and Spain’s criticism of Israeli policies.

