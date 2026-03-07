A NEW survey shows a majority of Spaniards firmly support their Prime Minister in opposing the new war unfolding in the Middle East.

The new flash poll, 40dB for Spanish outlets EL PAIS and the Cadena SER, has found that around 68% of Spaniards oppose the war involving Iran, while only about 23% support the military campaign.

The findings highlight a clear anti-war sentiment among the Spanish public as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

The survey also reveals strong backing for Spain’s decision to avoid direct military involvement in the conflict.

Around 57% of respondents support the government’s stance not to provide military backing to the United States or Israel.

Meanwhile, 53% agree with the decision not to allow the use of the Rota and Moron military bases for operations linked to the conflict.

The measure receiving the strongest approval is Spain’s decision to send a naval frigate to Cyprus.

Some 61.5% of respondents back the move, viewing it as a way for Spain to contribute to European defence without becoming directly involved in the conflict.

The poll also asked people how they rate the government’s handling of the crisis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received the most positive assessment among Spain’s national leaders.

Around 42.2% say he has handled the situation well or very well.

However, 37.6% believe his response has been bad or very bad, reflecting a country still divided on how to respond to the growing tensions.

The survey also asked Spaniards what emotion best describes how they feel about the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has received generally å positive response from Spaniards in his handling of the Iran war (Credit Image: © Jesus Merida/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

The most common response was worry, cited by 36.5% of those surveyed. Another 18.3% said they feel indignation about the conflict.

The results suggest that while opinions on political leadership remain divided, public opposition to the war itself is significantly clearer.

