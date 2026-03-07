7 Mar, 2026
7 Mar, 2026 @ 10:00
3 bedroom Flat for sale in La Alcaidesa with pool garage – € 480,000

Stunning middle floor apartment in La Alcaidesa with spacious terrace, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located in a gated urbanisation with 24-hour security, landscaped gardens and a grand swimming pool, next to La Hacienda golf. With easy access to the beach and Sotogrande. Spacious living and dining areas blend harmoniously with the ample terrace. The open kitchen is fully-equipped with top-quality appliances, as well as furnished elegant handle-less doors and solid white counter-tops. There is a independent laundry area adjacent to the kitchen. The master bedroom ensuite has a direct access to… See full property details

Flat

La Alcaidesa, Cádiz

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 480,000

