TWITCHER’S CHALLENGE: Try to spot the vividly colourful Bluethroat in and around Spain’s wetlands this spring

By Fran Candelera

HAVE you ever seen a Bluethroat (Luscinia svecica)?

March is one of the best months to catch it in full swing. This robin-like bird visits several parts of Spain, and as spring approaches, its colors become even more vivid. That makes it easier to distinguish from similar species, thanks to its stunning breeding plumage.

To spot a Bluethroat, head to reedbeds, marshes, and coastal wetlands – basically, areas close to water. Start looking soon, as these birds will soon migrate to their breeding grounds. Bluethroats that spend the winter in Africa typically breed in northern Spain.

Where can Bluethroats be seen in March?

These breathtaking birds can be elusive, but lucky birders may encounter a friendly individual that allows for plenty of photos. In Barcelona, the Llobregat Delta and the Ebro Delta are ideal, especially around birdwatching observatories or hides near Remolar-Filipinas. In Valencia, try your luck at La Albufera. In Andalucia, top spots include La Janda (Cadiz), Brazo del Este (Sevilla), and the mouth of the Guadalhorce River.

Bee-eaters and Black Storks arrive in March

Photo by Fran Candelera

March is also a great month to spot two other exciting species: the Bee-eater and the Black Stork. Listen for the Bee-eater’s short, mellow, rattling calls to locate them. Black Storks can be seen flying overhead or foraging in wetlands, with Monfrague Nature Reserve being an excellent place to look.

