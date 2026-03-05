SPAIN’S defence ministry has announced that it will send a frigate to Cyprus after a British base on the island was hit by a projectile.

The move comes after a drone strike hit the RAF Akrotiri base on the Mediterranean island earlier this week amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

British defence officials later said the drone resembled Iranian Shahed models but confirmed it had not been launched directly from Iran.

Madrid has decided to deploy its most advanced warship, the Cristóbal Colón, to help strengthen air defence around Cyprus.

READ MORE: EU leaders close ranks around Spain after Trump’s furious threat to cut trade over Iran tensions

the Cristóbal Colón

The Spanish frigate will join a European naval group led by the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle alongside Greek navy vessels operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Its mission will be to provide protection and air defence for Cyprus and surrounding waters.

Spanish officials also said the ship will be ready to assist in the evacuation of civilians should the conflict in the Middle East escalate further.

The naval group is expected to head toward the eastern Mediterranean and reach waters near Crete around March 10.

READ MORE:

The defence ministry said the deployment shows Spain’s commitment to protecting the European Union and its eastern border.

Cyprus is an EU member state and currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

The island sits close to the Middle East and hosts major British military bases, making it strategically important during periods of regional instability.

Spain stressed that the mission is defensive and aimed at protecting European partners rather than participating directly in offensive military operations linked to the Iran conflict.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.