5 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Mar, 2026 @ 16:59
·
1 min read

Spain deploys frigate to Cyprus after drone ‘not launched from Iran’ targets British airbase on the island

by
A photo released by the Spanish Defense Ministry shows the frigate Christopher Columbus, or Cristóbal Colón.

SPAIN’S defence ministry has announced that it will send a frigate to Cyprus after a British base on the island was hit by a projectile.

The move comes after a drone strike hit the RAF Akrotiri base on the Mediterranean island earlier this week amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

British defence officials later said the drone resembled Iranian Shahed models but confirmed it had not been launched directly from Iran.

Madrid has decided to deploy its most advanced warship, the Cristóbal Colón, to help strengthen air defence around Cyprus.

READ MORE: EU leaders close ranks around Spain after Trump’s furious threat to cut trade over Iran tensions

the Cristóbal Colón

The Spanish frigate will join a European naval group led by the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle alongside Greek navy vessels operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Its mission will be to provide protection and air defence for Cyprus and surrounding waters.

Spanish officials also said the ship will be ready to assist in the evacuation of civilians should the conflict in the Middle East escalate further.

The naval group is expected to head toward the eastern Mediterranean and reach waters near Crete around March 10.

READ MORE: Spain’s Foreign Minister rubbishes White House comments that it is ‘cooperating’ with U.S. over war in Iran

The defence ministry said the deployment shows Spain’s commitment to protecting the European Union and its eastern border.

Cyprus is an EU member state and currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

The island sits close to the Middle East and hosts major British military bases, making it strategically important during periods of regional instability.

Spain stressed that the mission is defensive and aimed at protecting European partners rather than participating directly in offensive military operations linked to the Iran conflict.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain sees war-fuelled petrol price hike – with long queues spotted at gas stations in Sevilla, Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia

evictions e
Next Story

‘Tsunami of evictions’ looms in Spain as protections for tenants who can’t pay rent are scrapped over squatter fears

Previous Story

Spain sees war-fuelled petrol price hike – with long queues spotted at gas stations in Sevilla, Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia

evictions e
Next Story

‘Tsunami of evictions’ looms in Spain as protections for tenants who can’t pay rent are scrapped over squatter fears

Latest from International Affairs

Related Articles

Go toTop