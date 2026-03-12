Man shot dead- possibly by ‘stray’ bullet- while on balcony of his Costa Blanca home

A 59-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead on Wednesday night when he was on his apartment balcony in Alicante city centre.

The Policia Nacional are searching for the shooter who was on Calle Enrique Monsonis in the city’s Carolinas Altas district.

The Informacion newspaper reported that one theory being investigated is that the victim was hit by a stray bullet fired in a dispute among a group of people sitting on a bench.

POLICIA NACIONAL PROBE

Authorities said that the incident happened at around 10pm and that the victim was a Colombian national.

Residents reported hearing several shots which they said came from the street.

Emergency services tried to revive the man without success, who had managed to stumble back indoors.

His body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Alicante where an autopsy will be carried out.

No further details have been released by the Policia Nacional who are also investigating the torching of a car which was set alight at the time of the shooting.

