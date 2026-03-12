12 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Mar, 2026 @ 12:51
···
1 min read

Man shot dead- possibly by ‘stray’ bullet- while on balcony of his Costa Blanca home

by
Man shot dead- possibly by 'stray' bullet- on balcony of his Costa Blanca home
CALLE ENRIQUE MONSONIS, ALICANTE

A 59-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead on Wednesday night when he was on his apartment balcony in Alicante city centre.

The Policia Nacional are searching for the shooter who was on Calle Enrique Monsonis in the city’s Carolinas Altas district.

The Informacion newspaper reported that one theory being investigated is that the victim was hit by a stray bullet fired in a dispute among a group of people sitting on a bench.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL PROBE

Authorities said that the incident happened at around 10pm and that the victim was a Colombian national.

Residents reported hearing several shots which they said came from the street.

Emergency services tried to revive the man without success, who had managed to stumble back indoors.

His body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Alicante where an autopsy will be carried out.

No further details have been released by the Policia Nacional who are also investigating the torching of a car which was set alight at the time of the shooting.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain permanently pulls its ambassador from Israel and downgrades embassy as relations hit new low

Previous Story

Spain permanently pulls its ambassador from Israel and downgrades embassy as relations hit new low

Latest from Alicante

Related Articles

Go toTop