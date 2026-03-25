Ukrainian man, 43, arrested in Alicante in plot to spy on drone manufacturer in Germany

A UKRAINIAN spy working for Russia who carried out surveillance on a drone maker in Germany has been arrested in Alicante province.

The arrest was executed by the Policia Nacional in Elda on February 17.

A second arrest happened on Monday in the German city of Rheine, where a Romanian citizen was detained in a joint operation by the North Rhine-Westphalia Police and the Bavarian Regional Criminal Investigation Office.

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Both suspects had their homes searched as part of the investigation.

It has not been revealed whether anything significant was found in the searches.

According to the German Prosecutor’s Office, the detainee in Elda- identified as 43-year-old Sergei N- carried out espionage work in Germany on behalf of Russia.

His job was to monitor a person who sent drones and components to Ukraine.

Among his actions, he collected information on the internet and recorded videos of the target’s workplace before moving to Spain.

The Romanian woman, 45, arrested in Germany and named as Alla S, continued his mission after he left the country.

German authorities are now planning to transfer her to Spain.

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