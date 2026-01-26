Fear of new Brit gangland murder as ‘prominent’ Liverpool fugitive vanishes from Costa Blanca following string of shootings

A 28-YEAR-OLD British man has vanished in the southern Costa Blanca after a series of gang-related incidents involving expats.

The missing fugitive with a UK extradition warrant issued against him has not been named but comes from Merseyside and is an associate of Bootle gangster, Sonny Redmond.

Redmond was in his car at an Orihuela Costa area car park at Lomas de Cabo Roig on December 11 when his vehicle was hit by at least 15 bullets.

READ MORE:

SONNY REDMOND

The brutal attack left Redmond with gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and chest and he has been recovering in Torrevieja Hospìtal

Redmond was allegedly the leader of a armed gang that extorted cannabis clubs in the Vega Baja region to assume control and cream off their profits.

The Liverpool Echo reports that his associate disappeared between late December and the start of January.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Echo: “The National Crime Agency are facilitating Merseyside Police’s enquiries with Spanish authorities who are conducting the investigation, and have offered the family of the man specialist support.”

The paper reported that the missing man comes from a ‘prominent’ Liverpool family and had been living in Spain for some time.

On December 21, the body of a British man riddled in bullets was discovered in a Lomas de Cabo Roig property.

The police had been alerted by some people that ‘something serious’ had happened to a friend in a house and officers found his bloodied body.

He was described as being aged 29, but no further information was provided by authorities.

The Guardia Civil probe was declared secret by a court with suggestions that drug-trafficking rivalries could have been behind the killing.

It was reported last month that suspects of British and Irish origin were being investigated by the Guardia.

There has been no officially declared link to the two December shootings.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.