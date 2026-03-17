Costa Blanca carer steals safe crammed with jewellery and gold bars from elderly man before fleeing Spain

A CAREGIVER has fled Spain after organising a home robbery of her elderly client at his Sant Joan d’Alacant home.

Five people helped to clear out his safe while the victim- in his eighties- was in hospital.

Jewellery and gold bars valued at over €100,000 were stolen.

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GUARDIA CIVIL INVESTIGATION

Five participants in the crime- all of Honduran nationality- have been arrested by the Guardia Civil, but the carer managed to flee Spain on a flight to Honduras.

The Guardia said that steps were being taken to locate the fugitive.

The heist happened in early December after the home owner- of undisclosed nationality- was admitted to hospital in Sant Joan d’Alacant.

The following day, the carer set the wheels in motion to carry out the robbery after telling a friend she had the keys to the old man’s home which had a safe inside.

SANT JOAN HOSPITAL

The caregiver, the friend and a third woman went to the property but were unable to open the safe.

The husband of one of the trio was brought into the plot by helping to carry out the large safe into his car and then taking it to his Alicante home.

Once inside, the safe was opened with the help of another man.

Some of the jewellery was then sold by a third man in pawn shops around Alicante province, while the gold bars were traded on the black market.

Days after the robbery, the elderly client asked the carer to bring him a ring that he had taken off before going to hospital.

The woman said she could not find it, creating suspicion in man’s mind since he knew where exactly left it.

An argument took place and he decided to sack her- asking for her to leave and to hand back the house keys.

He subsequently discovered the safe had gone missing from a cupboard and told his daughter what had happened.

Before a complaint was filed with the Guardia Civil, the carer had flown out of Spain.

Officers did manage to recover some of the jewellery from pawn shops and the five arrests were executed in the Sant Joan area in mid-February.

Two of the detainees were even wearing gold bracelets stolen from the victim.

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