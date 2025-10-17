A CARER who accused of stealing jewellery from the grandmother she was looking after tried to jump out of Malaga window after being confronted by the family.

The caregiver had allegedly gone to a jewellery store and asked the grandmother to stand outside whilst she supposedly repaired a watch.

In reality, the carer took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability and entered the establishment to sell some of the jewellery – for more than one thousand euros.

She thought her plan had worked, until family members became suspicious after noticing some missing jewellery.

The 89-year-old victim’s family confronted her some time later and managed to corner her in at the apartment.

They demanded she leave the home and ultimately, after being cornered, the caregiver took the astonishing decision to throw herself out of the window.

The jump led the emergency services to be alerted of a woman in her 30s who was suicidal.

They arrived at the scene, in Cruz Humilladero on October 10 just after 7pm.

The carer’s leap ended up giving her away with those present detaining her and alerting security forces.

Upon their arrival, the Policia Local arrested her and handed the case over to the relevant judicial authorities to be investigated.

