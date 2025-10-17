Death of Mango fashion empire founder during a hike with his son in Catalunya last year is now a murder investigation

AN investigation into the death of the billionaire founder of the Mango fashion chain could see his son charged with murder- if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Isak Andic, 71, died when he went for a hike with Jonathan last December in his home region of Catalunya.

He fell down a 150-metre slope by the Collbato Caves in the Montserrat mountain range.

FATHER AND SON

Their relationship was apparently strained at the time and the excursion was said to be a reconciliation after a series of disagreements.

Jonathan Andic, 44, is a Mango board member and the presumptive heir of his father’s personal fortune- estimated at over €4 billion.

Police at the time said there were no indications of a crime being committed on December 14.

Their stance changed when statements given by Jonathan were found to be inconsistent with evidence discovered by officers who analysed where his father fell.

The area was said to be not especially dangerous for hikers.

They also took a statement from Isak Andic’s girlfriend, the ex-professional golfer, Estefania Knuth.

Their low-profile affair started in 2018 and was said to have created a rift between father and son.

The El Pais newspaper quotes sources familiar with the probe that Jonathan is under investigation but there is no conclusive evidence.

A spokesperson for the Andic family said: “It has not made and will not comment in all these months on the death of Isak Andic.”

“Of course, Jonathan wants to show his respect with the proceedings that have been carried out in this regard and will continue to collaborate as he has done so far, with the competent authorities.”

The statement concluded with the hope that the legal process will ‘end as soon as possible and that Jonathan Andic’s innocence will be proven’.

A judge provisionally archived the case- a month after Isak Andic’s death.

The Catalan police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, were keen to carry on their probe, leading to a judge reopening the case in March.

El Pais says that no definitive evidence of foul play has been found- and certainly none that would be likely stand up in a trial.

Nevertheless, the Mossos are continuing to see what- if anything- can be uncovered

