17 Oct, 2025
17 Oct, 2025
Two Spanish agents recognised among world’s best in international contest presented in Mallorca

Agents at the Global Gala in Mallorca

TOP-PERFORMING insurance advisors from across the globe were honoured for their work at a special three-day gala event in Mallorca this month.

The event, held from October 1 to 3, drew finalists from 25 countries, selected from a pool of more than 164,000 Generali agents worldwide. The GAEC, now in its eighth year, recognises agents who have demonstrated outstanding performance in client service, innovation, and professional excellence.

Italian advisor Anna Pagani was named the overall global winner for 2025. Two Spanish agents also secured top honours: Pedro Orgaz, based in Aranjuez (Madrid), was ranked among the top 10 agents globally, while David Sanz received recognition in the ‘Multi-policy Clients’ category.

Senior figures from Generali’s leadership attended the event, including Spain CEO Carlos Escudero and Chief Sales & Distribution Officer Jorge García.

Speaking at the gala, García highlighted the significance of the awards: “These recognitions reflect the daily commitment of our agents to their clients and their ability to meet the evolving demands of the insurance sector.”

The GAEC forms part of Generali Group’s broader strategy to position itself as a ‘Lifetime Partner’ to its customers, placing long-term relationships and client-centric service at the heart of its global operations.

