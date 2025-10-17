Body is found in the hunt for Brit who went missing from Torrevieja last month

The body of a missing British expat- originally from Oxfordshire- has been discovered in a wooded area near to the Torrevieja salt lake.

Marc Tulloch Hewson, 63, was last seen around noon on September 20 at the Lago Jardin I urbanisation in the city’s Los Balcones area.

He had left his Orihuela Costa area home two days earlier and was taken to Torrevieja Hospital by ambulance.

He was discharged from the hospital at around 2am on September 19 and vanished before some sightings the next day in Los Balcones.

Marc’s mental health was said to be deteriorating and was spotted collecting bottles in a white carrier bag.

He was not wearing shoes and did not have any identification or money with him.

The Guardia Civil said his body was found on Tuesday morning with no suspicious signs surrounding his death.

Marc’s wife, Catherine, had been involved in the search, which included a formal appeal for information by the Guardia on October 7.

Mr Hewson’s sister Fiona Crowther said: “Thank you very much for all your support these last few weeks.”

She had been assisting Catherine in a ground search when his body was found.

Fiona said: “Catherine and I were present at the ground search. A body has been found and identified as Marc’s.

“Catherine has a lot of good people supporting her. Everybody did everything that they possibly could,” she added.

