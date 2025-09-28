THE wife of a missing man has issued an urgent appeal for help in finding her husband, who vanished in the Torrevieja area ten days ago.

Marc Tulloch Hewson, 63, was last seen at around 3am on Friday September 19 outside Torrevieja Hospital.

His wife Catherine said he was later spotted in the Lago Jardin I urbanisation on Saturday morning, first at 8am and again at 10am.

Marc has been missing since September 19 in the Torrevieja area

In a message to the Olive Press, Catherine said she was struggling to cope with the search, describing it as ‘an extremely difficult time.’

Marc’s mental health is said to be deteriorating and he was last seen collecting bottles in a white carrier bag.

Witnesses described him wearing black jogging trousers and possibly no shirt, or a black Beatles T-shirt with a white Beatles logo.

He was not wearing shoes and did not have any identification or money with him.

“He doesn’t know the area,” Catherine explained, urging anyone who sees him to call the police immediately.

A missing persons poster has been circulated locally, showing Marc with long hair and wearing a colourful crocheted cardigan.

Anyone with information should contact Policia Local on 649 900 304 or call the emergency number 112.

