Spain reopens investigation into death of billionaire Mango founder in Barcelona

A CATALUNYA judge has reopened a probe into December’s death of Isak Andic- the billionaire founder of the Mango fashion store chain.

The businessman, 71, died when he went for a hike with his son Jonathan and fell down a 150-metre slope by the Collbato Caves in the Montserrat mountain range.

Their relationship was apparently strained at the time and the excursion was said to be a reconciliation after a series of disagreements.

FATHER & SON

Jonathan, 43, is a Mango board member and the presumptive heir of his father’s business.

Isak Andic had a personal fortune of over €4 billion and was the wealthiest man in Catalunya.

Police said there were no indications of a crime on December 14, but statements given by Jonathan were inconsistent with those found by officers analysing where his father fell.

They nevertheless believe that there was no foul play and the El Pais newspaper reports that it may be more of a case of the investigating judge at the Martorell court wanting to ensure 100% certainty.

The La Vanguardia newspaper says the police have now asked Vodafone for the location of Isak and Jonathan’s mobile phones on that day to verify the exact coordinates of the devices at the time of the fall.

Jonathan told police that he was walking in front of his father, but the analysis of the terrain does not appear to confirm his account.

Officers have also requested satellite photographs from Google that were taken on December 14.