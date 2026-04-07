A FAMILY of tourists had the shock of their lives when they were violently robbed while getting into a taxi in Barcelona last Sunday.

The shocking incident was filmed by a camera in a taxi waiting in line.

A family with children – including a baby – approached the taxi to get their luggage in.

While the taxi driver was helping them with their bags, two men attempted to steal a handbag.

Both thieves fled when the father resisted the attack. One of them ran away and the other got away on a scooter.

The robbery ended up as a scare and the family took off in the taxi with all their belongings.

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Around 1:30pm on Sunday, the Mossos d’Esquadra (regional police of Catalonia) received a call about a robbery at Parc del Forum, near the coastline of Barcelona.

A patrol attended the scene, but was unable to locate either the family or the taxi driver. Nor was any complaint filed regarding this attempted robbery.

However, with the video of the incident going viral on social media, the Mossos obtained it and are analysing the footage, trying to identify the suspects.

According to police sources, the suspects can be charged for attempted robbery, although it will be more difficult as no complaint was filed by the victims.

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