Watch: River roars in Benahavis and Marbella bridge is almost submerged after dams discharge water during deluge on the Costa del Sol

RIVERS along the Costa del Sol are roaring following days of heavy rainfall, with the wet weather set to continue into the weekend.

It comes after two dams, in Guadaiza and Guadalmina, discharged water ahead of more predicted rainfall.

Footage shared on Instagram page Marbellasequeja show the river in Benahavis racing down the mountainous terrain towards San Pedro de Alcantara.

Ante el desembalse de caudal de las presas de Guadaiza y Guadalmina, permanece cortado al tráfico el carril del Potril y se están realizando tareas de limpieza para evitar cualquier incidencia.



A bridge in the Marbella town (pictured above, left), has been almost submerged by the muddy water surge.

Dams typically open their gates in a bid to control the flow of a river or stream. During heavy rain, if forecasters predict water levels will rise, gates can be opened in a controlled manner to manage the flow efficiently.

Marbella town hall said on X: “Due to the discharge of water from the Guadaiza and Guadalmina dams, the Potril lane remains closed to traffic and cleaning tasks are being carried out to avoid any incidents.”

It comes as the Costa del Sol remains on a yellow alert for heavy rain until 8pm tonight.

According to state weather agency Aemet, up to 15mm of rain could fall within an hour.

Also on a yellow alert are the majority of the provinces of Cadiz, Granada and Almeria.