6 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Mar, 2025 @ 16:55
··
1 min read

Watch: River roars in Benahavis and Marbella bridge is almost submerged after dams discharge water during deluge on the Costa del Sol

by

RIVERS along the Costa del Sol are roaring following days of heavy rainfall, with the wet weather set to continue into the weekend.

It comes after two dams, in Guadaiza and Guadalmina, discharged water ahead of more predicted rainfall.

Footage shared on Instagram page Marbellasequeja show the river in Benahavis racing down the mountainous terrain towards San Pedro de Alcantara.

A bridge in the Marbella town (pictured above, left), has been almost submerged by the muddy water surge.

Dams typically open their gates in a bid to control the flow of a river or stream. During heavy rain, if forecasters predict water levels will rise, gates can be opened in a controlled manner to manage the flow efficiently.

Marbella town hall said on X: “Due to the discharge of water from the Guadaiza and Guadalmina dams, the Potril lane remains closed to traffic and cleaning tasks are being carried out to avoid any incidents.”

It comes as the Costa del Sol remains on a yellow alert for heavy rain until 8pm tonight.

According to state weather agency Aemet, up to 15mm of rain could fall within an hour.

Also on a yellow alert are the majority of the provinces of Cadiz, Granada and Almeria.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lemon harvest falls by 40% in Spain's Costa Blanca with high production costs blamed
Previous Story

Revealed: How Donald Trump’s EU tariffs threaten Andalucia’s vital industries

Spain reopens investigation into death of billionaire Mango founder in Barcelona
Next Story

Spain reopens investigation into death of billionaire Mango founder in Barcelona

Latest from Lead

Go toTop