6 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Mar, 2025 @ 16:00
1 min read

Revealed: How Donald Trump’s EU tariffs threaten Andalucia’s vital industries

by
Lemon harvest falls by 40% in Spain's Costa Blanca with high production costs blamed
Image by Pexels from Pixabay

THE five Spanish provinces most in the firing line to feel the pain of Donald Trump’s new agricultural tariffs are all in Andalucia.

Spain’s southern region accounted for nearly 40% (€1.35 billion) of all of Spain’s exports to the USA in the sector – more than any other – while American exports account for 8.63% of its total foreign sales.

The bad news comes after Donald Trump announced he will be imposing tariffs on agricultural products imported into the USA starting from April 2.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural products to be sold INSIDE of the United States,” he wrote on Truth Social, before signing off with ‘have fun!’

READ MORE: Donald Trump threatens 25% tariffs on the EU and says bloc is ‘designed to screw the US’

Farming Fields
Andalucia exported €1.35 billion of agricultural goods to the USA last year

While it is unclear the extent of the tariffs, Spanish producers – who sold €3.5 billion to the USA last year – are already worrying.

Sevilla leads the pack with €653 million in exposure to Trump’s tariffs, representing 15.12% of all the province’s global exports, according to a new report from Gestha, the Spanish Treasury technicians’ union.

The Costa del Sol follows, with Malaga’s 80 export companies facing potential losses of €247.66 million, accounting for 14.83% of its foreign sales.

READ MORE: New Trump agricultural tariffs set to hit Spain’s €3.5 billion in exports to the USA

Cordoba (€226.75 million), Cadiz (€108.95 million), and Jaen (€52.24 million) complete the list of the five most vulnerable provinces in Spain, with export dependency on the US market ranging from 10% to over 15% of their total exports.

Olive oil producers face the steepest challenge, as oils and edible fats make up the largest category of agricultural exports to the US at €1.15 billion nationwide.

It represents 33.5% of Spain’s agricultural exports to America and affects 13.4% of all Spanish olive oil exports globally.

The region’s export portfolio to the US market is dominated by edible fats and oils at 18.14%. Meat products follow at 13.73%, while prepared food products represent 12.91% of exports. 

READ MORE: Donald Trump announces tariffs on the EU: Bloc warns of ‘firm and immediate’ retaliation

The tariff threat comes at a particularly difficult time for the sector, which has already weathered drought conditions and price fluctuations in recent years.

Treasury experts are urging both national and regional governments to help the 3,547 affected Spanish companies—including 114 in Sevilla and 120 in Cadiz—find alternative markets for their products.

Although the US market represents just 4.8% of Spain’s total agricultural exports—far behind the European market (76.7%) and Asia (9.6%)—the concentrated impact on specific Andalucian regions and products has raised serious concerns about local economic stability.

President Trump announced the tariff plans on Monday as part of his administration’s broader trade strategy, which has already seen Canada, Mexico, and China announce retaliatory measures against US imports.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fireworks factory explosion in Spain injures four workers with owner missing
Previous Story

Fireworks factory explosion in Spain: At least four injured while owner remains missing

Next Story

Watch: River roars in Benahavis and Marbella bridge is almost submerged after dams discharge water during deluge on the Costa del Sol

Latest from National News

Go toTop