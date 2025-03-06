Revealed: How Donald Trump’s EU tariffs threaten Andalucia’s vital industries

THE five Spanish provinces most in the firing line to feel the pain of Donald Trump’s new agricultural tariffs are all in Andalucia.

Spain’s southern region accounted for nearly 40% (€1.35 billion) of all of Spain’s exports to the USA in the sector – more than any other – while American exports account for 8.63% of its total foreign sales.

The bad news comes after Donald Trump announced he will be imposing tariffs on agricultural products imported into the USA starting from April 2.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural products to be sold INSIDE of the United States,” he wrote on Truth Social, before signing off with ‘have fun!’

Andalucia exported €1.35 billion of agricultural goods to the USA last year

While it is unclear the extent of the tariffs, Spanish producers – who sold €3.5 billion to the USA last year – are already worrying.

Sevilla leads the pack with €653 million in exposure to Trump’s tariffs, representing 15.12% of all the province’s global exports, according to a new report from Gestha, the Spanish Treasury technicians’ union.

The Costa del Sol follows, with Malaga’s 80 export companies facing potential losses of €247.66 million, accounting for 14.83% of its foreign sales.

Cordoba (€226.75 million), Cadiz (€108.95 million), and Jaen (€52.24 million) complete the list of the five most vulnerable provinces in Spain, with export dependency on the US market ranging from 10% to over 15% of their total exports.

Olive oil producers face the steepest challenge, as oils and edible fats make up the largest category of agricultural exports to the US at €1.15 billion nationwide.

It represents 33.5% of Spain’s agricultural exports to America and affects 13.4% of all Spanish olive oil exports globally.

The region’s export portfolio to the US market is dominated by edible fats and oils at 18.14%. Meat products follow at 13.73%, while prepared food products represent 12.91% of exports.

The tariff threat comes at a particularly difficult time for the sector, which has already weathered drought conditions and price fluctuations in recent years.

Treasury experts are urging both national and regional governments to help the 3,547 affected Spanish companies—including 114 in Sevilla and 120 in Cadiz—find alternative markets for their products.

Although the US market represents just 4.8% of Spain’s total agricultural exports—far behind the European market (76.7%) and Asia (9.6%)—the concentrated impact on specific Andalucian regions and products has raised serious concerns about local economic stability.

President Trump announced the tariff plans on Monday as part of his administration’s broader trade strategy, which has already seen Canada, Mexico, and China announce retaliatory measures against US imports.