Donald Trump threatens 25% tariffs on the EU and says bloc is ‘designed to screw the US’

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said that he will impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union.

Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump was asked about the reason for making such a move.

“We decided to introduce 25% tariffs because the EU union was created to screw the United States,” Trump replied.

TRUMP: ‘EU SCREWING UNITED STATES’

“We have made a decision and we will announce it very soon.”

“They (the EU) don’t accept our cars, they don’t accept essentially our farm products, they use all sorts of reasons why not, and we accept everything of them, and we have about a three hundred billion deficit with the EU,” he continued.

Trump also confirmed that EU levies would be applied ‘in a general way’.

Last week, the Republican president said ‘the EU has been very unfair’ to the United States.

Trump’s announcement threatens a transatlantic trade war with unpredictable consequences.

The European Union was quick to respond and insisted that it will react ‘firmly and immediately’ to unjustified tariffs.

“The European Union is the largest free market in the world and has been beneficial to the United States,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“US. companies have been able to invest and generate substantial revenues, precisely because the EU is a large, unified market that is good for business,” it continued.

“We must work together to preserve these opportunities for our citizens and businesses, not against each other,” the EU executive concluded.