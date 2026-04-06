Spain sets new record for registered workers with March job figures the best since 2008- boosted by hospitality sector

SPAIN’S Ministry of Social Security said a new March record for registered workers has been set- totalling 21.88 million with the lowest jobless total for the month for 18 years.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the number of registered workers has broken the 22 million barrier for the first time since current measurements were introduced 25 years ago.

On social media, Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez said that Spain’s has the ‘best team’.

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Por primera vez, España alcanza los 22 millones de afiliados y afiliadas en la Seguridad Social.



Sois quienes levantáis, empujáis y construis este país. Un equipo que está haciendo historia.



¡22 millones de empleos! pic.twitter.com/drAVByE7pn April 6, 2026

“You are the ones who raise the blinds, who take care, who teach, you are the ones who serve and who undertake, who start and who have been working for some time, you are the ones who work, who push, who raise and build this country,” commented Sanchez.

March’s unemployment figures were the lowest since since 2008, at 2,419,712 with a 22,934 person fall last month compared to February.

In year-on-year terms, social security affiliation has increased by 524,501 (+2.4%), while unemployment fell by 160,426 people (-6.2%).

Last month’s job boost was down to over 79,000 workers being taken on by the hospitality sector ahead of the busy Easter holiday period.

Employment advanced more among women, with 115,564 more affiliates, to mark an all-time high of women affiliated to Social Security, with 10,372,812, some 47.4% of the total.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, highlighted the record number of affiliates, as well as the number of foreign employees, which exceed 3.15 million for the first time.

MINISTER SAIZ

Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister, Yolanda Diaz, pointed to the March jobless total being the lowest for 18 years the lowest figures for female unemployment since 2008 and a historic low in youth

“We are aware that many people are still unemployed,” stressed Diaz.

The total number of contracts registered during March was 1,311,070, of which just under half (44%), some 576,532, were of a permanent nature.

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