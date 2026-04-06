3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool – € 219,000

We present this fantastic 3-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive area of Villamartín, an ideal location to enjoy the sun and tranquility of the Costa Blanca. With 104 m2 of living space and a 130 m2 plot, this property offers everything you need to live comfortably and close to everything that matters to you. On the ground floor, the house features a spacious and bright living-dining room, a fully equipped independent kitchen with access to the west-facing rear terrace, a bedroom, and a full bathroom with a shower. Upstairs, you'll find the first floor, which includes two additional… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Villamartin, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 219,000

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