6 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Apr, 2026 @ 11:01
1 min read

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool – € 219,000

by
3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool - € 219

We present this fantastic 3-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive area of Villamartín, an ideal location to enjoy the sun and tranquility of the Costa Blanca. With 104 m2 of living space and a 130 m2 plot, this property offers everything you need to live comfortably and close to everything that matters to you. On the ground floor, the house features a spacious and bright living-dining room, a fully equipped independent kitchen with access to the west-facing rear terrace, a bedroom, and a full bathroom with a shower. Upstairs, you'll find the first floor, which includes two additional… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Villamartin, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 219,000

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool - € 219,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain sets new record for registered workers with March job figures the best since 2008- boosted by hospitality sector
Previous Story

Spain sets new record for registered workers with March job figures the best since 2008- boosted by hospitality sector

Spain sets new record for registered workers with March job figures the best since 2008- boosted by hospitality sector
Previous Story

Spain sets new record for registered workers with March job figures the best since 2008- boosted by hospitality sector

Latest from Featured Property by ThinkSPAIN

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop