AT least seven people have been injured after part of a hotel roof suddenly collapsed in the popular Spanish holiday hotspot of Benidorm.

Emergency services were called at 2.20pm local time on Easter Sunday after receiving reports that a roof had given way in the coastal Alicante city.

Medical personnel treated five men and two women for injuries.

An eight-year-old boy and 78-year-old man were discharged at the scene after receiving treatment.

The other five people, aged between 33 and 80, were taken to hospital.

It is currently not known whether the injured are Brits.

Around 900,000 British tourists visit Benidorm every year, making it a primary destination for UK holidaymakers in Spain.

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