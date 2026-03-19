British tourists make up over half of Benidorm’s hotel bookings in something ‘not seen for a long time’

BRITISH tourists helped Benidorm’s hotels boost their occupancy rates to 77.9% in the first half of March- up by 0.7% on a year ago.

The Hosbec hotel employer’s association said that UK bookings accounted for a 50.6% share with an increase of over three points compared to March 2025.

It said that such a high British percentage ‘had not been seen for a long time’.

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BENIDORM HOTEL RECEPTION(Visit Benidorm image)

Domestic bookings on the other hand fell to 30.5%.

Confirmed reservations already stand at 76.2% for the rest of the month.

A Hosbec statement said that the resort was maintaining its status as the main Costa Blanca destination, which ‘continues to sustain high levels of activity thanks to the strength of international tourists’

“The early March figures show a greater dependence on foreign customers,” it continued.

Other ‘core’ markets, though way behind the UK, were Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands with shares of between 4% to 5%.

BUSY HOTELS(Cordon Press image)

Four-star hotels reported 77.5% occupancy- slightly below 2025 figures- while three-star establishments rose by 4.6% to be 82.4% full.

Hosbec continued: “Benidorm continues to operate at high levels and with a solid and loyal demand that guarantees continuity in the short term.”

Looking at the Costa Blanca in general with the exclusion of Benidorm, the first half of March saw hotel occupancy at 74% compared to 76.2% a year ago.

Domestic clients stood at 40.6% of total bookings- an annual decrease- followed by the UK on 13.6% and Norway with 8.5%.

“The destination maintains a solid level of activity, supported by a diversified international demand that partially compensates for the loss of domestic visitor,” stated Hosbec.

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