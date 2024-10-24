Benidorm hotel to install beer serving robots in its rooms as part of AI revolution

A BENIDORM hotel is using a team of eight robots to serve guests in a pilot project called The Hotel of the Future.

The Climia Benidorm Hotel is hosting the robots created by the Alicante company Bumerania and the team includes one that pours beer.

Bumerania CEO, Isidro Fernandez, says the AI units will not take away jobs.

“They are there to help workers and improve efficiency to optimise resources and improve the customer experience as well as protecting the health of staff members like preventing back pain,” he stated.

The robots are programmed to have different functions and can speak 30 languages.

One is based at reception and asks visitors how they are and on its screen there is access to all kinds of relevant information.

“The robot will be able to check people in, print a room key, as well providing details about the hotel and the area,” said Fernandez.

A robot waiter can carry items in the dining room up to 60 kilos.

The human waiter can call it up and it will appear to take dirty dishes and cutlery to the kitchen as well as bringing orders to tables.

Isidro Fernandez said it allows waiting staff to concentrate ‘on serving the client’.

Other robots include one providing room service and another that cleans.

The beer robot has attracted a lot of attention and is a high-tech arm that can pour out a well-served beer.

“We have studied to the millimetre what a perfect beer is, both cold and well served with its correct foam,” explained Fernandez.

The exact angle of the arm has been trialled and perfected with Bumerania looking the possibility of putting it in the swimming pool area as well as other drinks options and creating a robot that can make hot dogs.

Valencian Tourist Minister, Nuria Montes, said that robots ‘will be, in no time, a reality for all hotels’.

She praised the tourism sector for adapting quickly and for ‘flying the flag for innovation in Benidorm- a city that reinvents itself every day’.