This ‘Little Britain’ in Spain is hailed as ‘the most complete destination for UK tourists’

BENIDORM, an old fishing village in Alicante has been converted into a symbol of modernity without losing its essence over the years.

It remains a tourist detination for many Brits, due to the beaches, climate, gastornomy and cultural offerings.

What makes it the most complete destination for UK tourists, then, according to The Guardian?

Simply put, it has a lot on offer that makes it attractive: sun, beaches, good food, party options, and perhaps also most importantly, the ability to also act as a haven of peace and quiet.

Visit Benidorm, the city’s tourist board, reported that in 2024 over 2.8 million travellers were welcomed into the city, half of which were foreign tourists.

The Brits led the way, accounting for 45% of the total number.

Benidorm’s popular Levante and Poniente beaches have long held international recognition, as has the city’s old town, with its famous lookout, the Balcony over the Mediterranean. The city’s most popular landmark boasts spectacular views of the Mediterranean sea.

The city also has a large variety of hotels and leisure activities on offer. All of this makes it a very welcoming place for British tourists, particularly in neighbourhoods such as the ‘little United Kingdom’, where the signage is bilingual or directly in English and business and restaurant opening hours mirror those in Britain.

Given the economic dependence Benidorm has on the UK market a good part of the year is opened in anticipation of this demand.

The demand for tourism in Benidorm has also meant that the city has had to adapt and diversify to the winter and autumn months and to offer higher quality holiday options.

