7 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Jul, 2025 @ 15:30
··
1 min read

Anti-drug trafficking boss at Spain’s troubled Barcelona port is arrested just days before retirement 

by

SPANISH customs authorities have arrested a senior anti-drug trafficking official just days before his scheduled retirement, marking the latest corruption scandal to hit Barcelona’s troubled port operations.

Francisco Javier Martín Miñana, deputy head of Catalonia’s Regional Customs Surveillance Operational Unit, was detained by a specialised Madrid-based team from his own service in an investigation related to smuggling activities.

The 61-year-old career civil servant, who holds the highest rank of A1 on Spain’s civil service scale, was due to retire on July 9 after decades in the force. 

READ MORE: Barcelona is preparing for 50C as summers get ‘hotter and hotter’

He has now appeared before a Barcelona court on charges ‘related to smuggling’, according to legal sources cited by EFE.

“We have arrested him, but the investigation is still under seal,” confirmed a spokesperson for Spain’s Tax Administration Agency (AEAT), which oversees customs operations.

The arrest represents another blow to the credibility of Barcelona port’s anti-corruption efforts. 

Last year, another senior customs official, Manuel Corredoira, was sent to pretrial detention for allegedly appropriating drugs previously seized at the Catalan port. 

That case remains pending trial.

READ MORE: Barcelona records highest-ever June temperature – as investigation launched into death of female street cleaner, 51

Miñana had been a prominent figure in high-profile operations against international drug networks. 

Just last year, he worked alongside Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra police to dismantle a major cocaine smuggling ring that hid drugs in jam containers shipped from Colombia.

That operation resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure of over 100 kilograms of cocaine worth nearly €6 million, along with cash, gold bars and firearms. 

Miñana personally briefed the media on the successful bust.

The Customs Surveillance Service (SVA) has faced mounting criticism in recent years over both corruption scandals and operational failures. 

READ MORE: Both Madrid and Barcelona have had a housing bubble ‘for the past two years’ – but what’s been driving it?

The department’s flagship patrol boat, the Cóndor, has been plagued with technical problems since its launch in 2021 and currently sits immobilised in Cádiz, leaving just one vessel to combat drug trafficking in the Canary Islands.

The service has also been criticised for using outdated software to monitor drug traffickers and fraudsters, hampering its ability to combat increasingly sophisticated criminal networks operating through Spanish ports.

Barcelona port has long been considered a key entry point for South American cocaine into Europe, with criminal organisations exploiting both legitimate shipping routes and corrupt officials to move massive quantities of drugs through the facility.

The SVA handles highly sensitive information crucial to tax investigations that often lead to criminal proceedings, making corruption within its ranks particularly damaging to Spain’s broader fight against organised crime and money laundering.

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Drunk' British tourist falls off boat and is seriously injured by propeller in Mallorca
Previous Story

‘Drunk’ British tourist falls off boat and is seriously injured by propeller in Mallorca

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop