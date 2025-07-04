4 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jul, 2025 @ 15:04
···
1 min read

Barcelona is preparing for 50C as summers get ‘hotter and hotter’

by
A Spanish meteorologist is warning Barcelona residents their city could reach 50C this summer.

SPANISH meteorologist Mario Picazo is warning that Barcelona could reach 50 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

On his El Tiempo media channel, Picazo said that summers are getting ‘hotter and hotter, with temperatures that could reach 50 degrees in the shade.’

READ MORE: Private: Weather warning for the Costa del Sol: Yellow alert for heat in Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola

“This is the scenario for which the city of Barcelona is preparing, seeking to anticipate situations of extreme heat that could cause power outages, disruptions to urban mobility, or limited access to medicines, among other consequences,” he added.

“The heat is intensifying, but it does so even more so in urban environments. In cities, we must take into account the phenomenon known as urban heat islands. The asphalt on streets and roads, along with buildings, retains heat and adds several degrees to the already high temperatures due to the arrival of warm air masses, common during the summer.”

Picazo attributes the ‘increasingly hot and muggy’ summers experienced in Barcelona and other Mediterranean cities, to rising sea temperatures.

Humidity is turning temperatures of 32 degrees into 40 degrees he said.

With a budget of 11.6 million euros, the Barcelona City Council is developing a ‘Heat Plan’ on a 2035 timeline to expand the number of ‘climate shelters,’ in response to its heating seaside city.

“The intention is to progressively implement everything installed or learned from this experience. The city is increasingly facing extreme heat waves, which tend to last longer,” Picazo said.

READ MORE: Keeping cool during hot weather in Spain with tips from health experts

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Almost 1800 flights departing from this Costa del Sol Airport over the weekend

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop